See what could be bothering your pooch with this allergy test kit

If your dog is suffering from itchy skin or a queasy stomach, the problem may be as simple as an allergy or sensitivity to something that's around your home. Now there's an easy way to test that possibility.

The Allergy Test My Pet kit, usually $99, is on sale for $69 at StackSocial. The kit includes instructions and a saliva collector so you can send back a sample. You use a swab to push the saliva into a cup. Your dog probably won't enjoy the procedure, but it's minimally invasive.

Allergy Test My Pet will extract the proteins from the saliva sample and use a proprietary method to test for more than 100 items that may be bothering Fido -- everything from common foods, to fleas, to tobacco, to pollen, to laundry products.

Once you get the results, which takes about two weeks, you can get allergens out of your house, or figure out how to keep your dog away from them. You may also want to make changes in your pup's diet.

Of course, if those adjustments don't work, it's time for a trip to the vet, since home tests are not a substitute for regular veterinary care.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.