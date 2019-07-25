(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking, is found injured in jail cell with marks on his neck, sources say.
-- A Republican senator blocked bills aimed at bolstering election security just hours after Mueller warned of continued Russian meddling.
-- The attorney general is directing the federal government to reinstate the death penalty and schedule the next round of executions.
-- Even Beyoncé isn't a fan of the scale. The singer released a video on YouTube sharing her grueling regimen that got her back in shape after the birth of twins.
-- Trump appeared in front of a doctored presidential seal. Now a conservative student group's aide is fired.
-- Columbine High School plans to enhance security, not rebuild, to address its unauthorized visitor problem.
-- The US military is taking a rare step to send home an elite team of Navy SEALS for drinking alcohol while deployed.
-- France's Flyboard hero Franky Zapata failed in his attempt to cross English Channel after a refueling maneuver broke his contraption.