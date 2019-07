(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:



-- Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of sex trafficking, is found injured in jail cell with marks on his neck, sources say.

-- A Republican senator blocked bills aimed at bolstering election security just hours after Mueller warned of continued Russian meddling.

-- The attorney general is directing the federal government to reinstate the death penalty and schedule the next round of executions.

-- Even Beyoncé isn't a fan of the scale. The singer released a video on YouTube sharing her grueling regimen that got her back in shape after the birth of twins.