Tunisian President Beji Caïd Essebsi dies at 92, according to state news agency

(CNN) Tunisia's 92-year-old President Beji Caïd Essebsi died Thursday morning after being transferred to a hospital "under direct recommendation by his doctors," the state news agency (TAP) announced on Thursday.

He died at 10:25 a.m. local time, at Tunis Military Hospital in the capital. Funeral procession details will be announced soon, TAP said.

The President had left the hospital on July 1 after "receiving the necessary treatment and recovering from a severe illness," TAP added.

Last month, the President was hospitalized for tests, according to the news agency.

At 92, Essebsi was the oldest sitting president in the world.