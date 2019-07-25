The woman risking her life to photograph the forgotten victims of war

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) During the early part of 2016, Nelly Ating had a severe cough, swollen feet and suffered from frequent fainting episodes.

The photojournalist told CNN she was "waiting to die," during those painful months as she went from one doctor to the next, desperately seeking a diagnosis for the mystery illness.

"One doctor treated me for whooping cough, another said I had typhoid. For six months nobody knew what was wrong. I was depressed and in so much pain, at some point, I gave up and was waiting to die," she told CNN.

Ating had spent the months before her illness documenting stories of those who lost their homes after attacks by the terrorist group, Boko Haram , which has waged a brutal 10-year war in north-east Nigeria.

Nelly Ating, Nigerian photojournalist.

Ating who lived in Adamawa, one of the worst-affected areas of the conflict, would later discover that she had contracted tuberculosis (TB) while working closely with survivors in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, where diseases and illnesses are rife.

Read More