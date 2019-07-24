Breaking News

Stunning spiral galaxy spotted by Hubble more than 70 million light years away from our solar system

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 10:42 AM ET, Wed July 24, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spiral galaxy NGC 2985 lies roughly over 70 million light years from our solar system in the constellation of Ursa Major.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Spiral galaxy NGC 2985 lies roughly over 70 million light years from our solar system in the constellation of Ursa Major.
Hide Caption
1 of 115
Early in the history of the universe, the Milky Way galaxy collided with a dwarf galaxy, left, which helped form our galaxy&#39;s ring and structure as it&#39;s known today.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Early in the history of the universe, the Milky Way galaxy collided with a dwarf galaxy, left, which helped form our galaxy's ring and structure as it's known today.
Hide Caption
2 of 115
An artist&#39;s illustration of a thin disc embedded in a supermassive black hole at the center of spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
An artist's illustration of a thin disc embedded in a supermassive black hole at the center of spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away.
Hide Caption
3 of 115
Hubble captured this view of a spiral galaxy named NGC 972 that appears to be blooming with new star formation. The orange glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
Hubble captured this view of a spiral galaxy named NGC 972 that appears to be blooming with new star formation. The orange glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars.
Hide Caption
4 of 115
This is jellyfish galaxy JO201.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
This is jellyfish galaxy JO201.
Hide Caption
5 of 115
The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light-years from Earth, experienced a great explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm glowing gas clouds that resemble fireworks.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light-years from Earth, experienced a great explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm glowing gas clouds that resemble fireworks.
Hide Caption
6 of 115
&#39;Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system, is shown in an artist&#39;s illustration.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system, is shown in an artist's illustration.
Hide Caption
7 of 115
An artist&#39;s impression of CSIRO&#39;s Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope finding a fast radio burst and determining its precise location.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
An artist's impression of CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope finding a fast radio burst and determining its precise location.
Hide Caption
8 of 115
The Whirlpool galaxy has been captured in different light wavelengths. On the left is a visible light image. The next image combines visible and infrared light, while the two on the right show different wavelengths of infrared light.
Photos: Wonders of the universe
The Whirlpool galaxy has been captured in different light wavelengths. On the left is a visible light image. The next image combines visible and infrared light, while the two on the right show different wavelengths of infrared light.
Hide Caption
9 of 115<