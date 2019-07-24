New images of the universe as Chandra observatory celebrates anniversary

Photos: The Chandra X-ray Observatory has been capturing unique images of our universe for 20 years. In this new picture, a star cluster called Cygnus OB2 is full of massive stars that survive for just a few million years. For comparison, our sun has a 10 billion-year lifespan. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: This star-forming region, called the Pillars of Creation, is in the southern portion of the Eagle Nebula. It's one of Chandra's, and NASA's, most iconic photos.

Photos: The Messier 33 galaxy has a star-forming region, known as NGC 604, full of 200 hot and young massive stars.

Photos: This remnant of a supernova was produced by a massive exploding star in the Small Magellanic Cloud nearby.

Photos: This is the galactic center of the Milky Way, full of intriguing celestial objects.

Photos: This rare supernova remnant, called G292.0+1.8, still contains a large amount of oxygen.

Photos: Abell 2146 is the result of a collision between two galaxy clusters, creating an even larger system.

Photos: This is 30 Doradus, one of the largest regions of star formations close to our galaxy. Here, thousands of stars are releasing material and radiation, accelerated by powerful wind.