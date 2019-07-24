Women's soccer in the US boasts high attendance numbers after historic World Cup victory

(CNN) The success of Team USA at the Women's World Cup in France is translating to more fans at soccer fields across America.

Chicago, it's truly our kind of town.



This one's for everyone from the beginning to today. #MKOT pic.twitter.com/8dQHrTsEBB — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 21, 2019

The Utah Royals played the Portland Thorns on Friday and brought in 15,931 fans. Their 2018 attendance average was 9,466.

A sellout crowd of 5,500 fans in Boyds, Maryland, watched the Houston Dash beat the Washington Spirit 2-1 on Saturday. Last season, they averaged 3,892 people per game.

This sharp spike in attendance numbers are likely contributed to Team USA's stellar performance in Lyon, France, earlier this summer. It remains to be seen if these high attendance numbers will last as the season goes on.

