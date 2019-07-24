A 100-year-old bridge collapsed under a trailer carrying 42 tons of beans

(CNN) A historic bridge in North Dakota collapsed under the weight of 42 tons of dry beans.

A tractor-trailer carrying more than 84,560 pounds of beans brought down a steel bridge near Northwood on Monday afternoon, according to the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office

The truck and driver made it to the other side of the 56-foot structure, but the bridge fell under the trailer, which hung off the gravel road toward the Goose River below.

Officials said that driver Michael Dodds of Minnesota wasn't harmed in the incident. They fined him $11,400 for exceeding the weight limit of the bridge, which could safely support only 14 tons.

The historic bridge was built in 1906 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1997. A rebuild could cost between $800,000 and $1 million, according to the sheriff's office.

