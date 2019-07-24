4 teens who pleaded guilty to throwing a rock off an overpass that killed a man may be sentenced as adults

(CNN) Four Michigan teens who pleaded guilty to throwing a rock off a highway overpass that killed a man may be sentenced as adults, according to CNN affiliate WJRT.

The teens could head to prison after Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah rejected a motion to send the group to a juvenile detention center, the news station reported.

According to WJRT, the teens will either go to prison, head to trial or seek a new deal for sentencing. They have until August 20 to decide if they want to withdraw their guilty pleas to manslaughter, the news station reported.

Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky, Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne of Clio, Michigan, all pleaded guilty in the 2017 death of Kenneth White.

The four juveniles and another teen had been throwing rocks from a highway overpass on October 18, 2017, when one of them struck White.

Read More