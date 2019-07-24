Breaking News

Louisiana mom brought her dead 5-year-old to the ER and lied about a car crash, police say

By Susan Scutti and Amanda Watts, CNN

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Wed July 24, 2019

Jasmine Anderson has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child.
(CNN)A Louisiana mother brought her dead daughter to a local emergency room and lied about a car accident, police say.

Audrey Chelette, 5
Jasmine Anderson, 24, of Alexandria, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder in the death of Audrey Chelette, 5, the Alexandria Police Department said.
Early in the afternoon of July 17, Anderson brought the girl to a hospital, where doctors called police.
    Anderson said she and her daughter had been in a crash that injured the child's neck, a police report states.
    Police said they found nothing to back up the story and the injury didn't seem likely caused by a crash.
      On Tuesday, detectives obtained a warrant to arrest Anderson and found her in Bunkie, about a 40-minute drive from her home in Alexandria.
      Anderson is being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center on $500,000 bond.