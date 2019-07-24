Houston burglary gang used social media to find houses with high-end art to steal, police say

(CNN) A group of criminals used social media to stake out burglary targets in upscale Houston neighborhoods, police said Wednesday. Their take included artwork worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, police said.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the thefts, Detective John Varela of the Houston Police Department said.

Varela said the criminals would search social media for posts that indicated when the wealthy owners would be at work or on vacation. The thieves would also sometimes see a post about an upcoming party and go to the event to case the house, he said.

"If someone bragged about what they had in their house, (the criminals) would do research on that house and they would target that particular house. They might go by the house several times before (the burglary)," he said.

A painting by French impressionist Claude Monet was recovered by police.

The seven people arrested had different roles in the ring, he said. Some were burglars, some were fences, and some would store the stolen goods, which also included jewelry, guns and computers.

