This bed and breakfast's 'cow cuddling' option may be exactly what we all need in life

The US is finally catching up to an adorable, stress-reducing, endorphine-releasing, magical practice that's been gaining popularity across Europe in recent years: cow cuddling.

"To be honest, we did not know that it was so unknown in the US," says Suzanne Vullers, a Netherlands native who added cows to her bed and breakfast last year after a trip back home.

experience. Vullers and her husband run the Mountain Horse Farm , a luxurious 33-acre retreat in upstate New York. Animals are a big part of the lodgingexperience.

"In today's world, where a lot of communication seems to be through screens, I think people are missing a real connection to being outside in nature," Vullers said.

And they help rekindle that connection through their horses Cricket, Noa, Jaxon, Stetson, Suzie Q and Missy, and their cows Bonnie and Bella. They call it the "Horse & Cow experience."

