Big Sean is back with 'Overtime,' and this time, he's here to stay

(CNN) Big Sean is in it to win it, and he wants us all to know.

In his new song, "Overtime," which dropped Wednesday, the rapper outlines where he's been in his career and what he's been doing with his time since he dropped out of public view in 2017.

The rapper, born Sean Michael Anderson, is not just back, he sounds quite confident and makes references to just how far he's going to go.

"They say it's over for you, that when you go overboard," he says, adding, "so legendary, I'ma probably need a day."

He even calls himself one of the most influential rappers from Detroit -- so you know he didn't come to play.

Read More