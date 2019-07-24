The star of the 'Back up, Terry' fireworks video receives a new wheelchair

(CNN) Terry has some new wheels, and now he'll be able back it up, roll it forward and so much more.

You might remember Antario Davis from a 2017 video that quickly caught the attention of the internet, including rapper Snoop Dogg and comedian Rickey Smiley.

The video, which was viewed more than 4 million times, shows Davis struggling to back up his malfunctioning wheelchair as fireworks erupt around him. His cousin, who is recording the video, is famously heard saying, "back up, Terry!"

This month, his family and friends started fundraising to buy Davis a new wheelchair. When Quantum Rehab saw the GoFundMe page and video and recognized the chair as one of its own, the company gave him a new one on Monday, spokeswoman Rebecca Bria said.

"I was overjoyed [and] ... extremely happy," said Davis, 42. "It helps me to move around the house, and I'm able to go to different places with it."

