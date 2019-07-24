Amelia Earhart broke aviation records and empowered generations of women pilots

(CNN) Amelia Earhart was a trailblazing pilot and an OG girl-power icon who broke gender stereotypes along with aviation records.

In June 1937, after a botched attempt, she set out from Miami with an ambitious goal: to become the first woman to fly around the world. Alongside navigator Fred Noonan in her trusty Lockhead Electra, she made it more than two-thirds the way around the globe before embarking on a long flight over the Pacific.

Then, on July 2, she vanished from the skies forever.

Her disappearance -- Earhart's body was never found -- became one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century and turned her into a symbol for women's empowerment.

So on Amelia Earhart Day, which honors her birth on July 24, 1897, here's a look at the pioneering aviator's brief life and fascinating legacy.