Forget the traditional registry. Amanda Knox and her fiancé are seeking $ for an intergalactic space-themed wedding.

(CNN) Amanda Knox, exonerated on charges of killing her roommate in Italy, is moving forward. Like light years forward.

Knox and fiance Christopher Robinson have created a website seeking funds from family and friends to pay for an out-of-this world wedding. The two say they are bypassing a traditional registry and instead are hoping to raise $10,000 for their space-themed nuptials, which will feature "mind-bending sets" and "extravagant alien food."

"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff," they write on the website. "What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!"

Knox returned to Italy last month for the first time since her prison release in 2011 to speak at an event for the Italy Innocence Project. According to the couple's crowdfunding page , they had "scant time to plan" for their trip overseas and "no financial backing," which prompted them to dip into their wedding funds.

The couple is now hoping supporters will help them pay for set designers, an "interactive theater" and special effects including LEDs, projectors and hidden wires. See the full registry here

Read More