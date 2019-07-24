Forget the traditional registry. Amanda Knox and her fiancé are seeking $ for an intergalactic space-themed wedding.

(CNN) Amanda Knox is planning an out-of-this-world wedding and is hoping her friends, family, and fans will help pay for it.

Knox, who was acquitted of the murder of Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2011, became engaged to boyfriend Christopher Robinson in November 2018 after dating for three years.

The two are bypassing a traditional registry and instead are hoping to raise $10,000 for their space-themed wedding.

"Let's face it, we don't need any more stuff," they write on the website. "What we do need is help putting on the best party ever for our family and friends!"

Knox returned to Italy last month for the first time since her prison release in 2011 to speak at an event for the Italy Innocence Project. According to the couple's crowdfunding page , they had "scant time to plan" for their trip overseas and "no financial backing," which prompted them to dip into their wedding funds.

