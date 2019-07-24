'Gay footballer' deletes Twitter account without revealing identity

(CNN) A Twitter account claiming to belong to an anonymous gay footballer has been deleted, a day before the user was due to reveal his identity.

In his first tweet, the user @footballergay claimed he was a professional footballer "hoping to break the mould" and would "reveal his identity soon."

He indicated that he would reveal his identity on Wednesday, but instead deleted the account, posting "I thought I was stronger. I was wrong," before deleting, the BBC reported

However, some people were skeptical about the validity of the claim, and some social media users believed the account to be a hoax.

Compared with other areas of society, men's professional soccer is lacking in openly gay players.

