Two sets of triplets born within 24 hours in the same hospital

(CNN) Only four sets of triplets were born in Northern Ireland between 2017 and 2018, according to the province's Public Health Agency -- and yet in one hospital last week, two healthy sets were born within 24 hours.

At the Ulster Hospital in County Down, Zoey, Cameron and Brody arrived on July 16 to parents Brendan and Kirsty McMenamin, followed swiftly by Annie, Libby and Evie to Claire and Johnny Stewart the following day

Alison Bartlett, manager of the hospital's neonatal ward, told the Press Association (PA) news agency that no triplets had been born there for several years -- before, of course, this bumper week of babies.

Claire Stewart told PA that one thought sprang to mind when she learned she was carrying triplets: "I'm so glad my mum is retired."

The babies were expected to arrive on Friday, she said. "They decided on Wednesday morning it was their time to arrive so it was all a big rush," she said.

