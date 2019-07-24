Five of the best bike locks

The good news is that bicycles being produced today are lighter, faster and more high-tech than ever. The bad news is that those attributes make them more expensive, and in turn, way more valuable. And we all know that the more valuable something is, the more likely it is to be stolen.

Of course, there are ways to protect yourself, such as getting insurance, keeping your bike parked inside, and, when you're out and about, locking it up. And just as bikes have gotten more advanced, so too have bike locks. There are plenty of locks on the market today that offer varying degrees of protection. And while none of them is 100% theftproof, they offer much more security than bike locks of years past.

So if you're in the market for a bike lock, we've compiled a list of some of the top picks out there right now. Whether you're looking for the toughest lock available or just something to secure your two-wheeler while you're making quick stops, there are options for you, and we've got them all lined up.

1. Kryptonite Evolution 11-14mm U-Lock ($72.95; amazon.com): On just about every Top 10 list you'll ever read is the Kryptonite Evolution, and for good reason. The steel shackle can resist bolt cutters, it has a double deadbolt and a high-security disc-style cylinder to resist lock picks and drills, and it comes with three keys. Plus, it's affordable, and this option from Amazon comes with a 4-foot cable.

2. TiGr Mini + Titanium Bike Lock ($135; amazon.com): Looking for something strong but lightweight and easy to carry? Weighing in at only 1 pound, this TiGr is made in the US, is coated to protect your bike from scratches, has an easy-to-use locking mechanism, and comes with two keys and a mounting clip.

3. The Hiplok Spin ($39.98, originally $49.99; amazon.com): This chain lock features a sturdy 6-millimeter steel chain and a resettable combination lock so you won't need to remember to bring a key wherever you go. And when you're on the move, the lightweight lock fits nicely around your waist as you ride.

4. Foldylock Compact ($84.99; amazon.com): It's not often you find versatility in the bike lock category, but the Foldylock offers just that. Lightweight and easy to transport, this lock can be unfolded to fit around various structures and bike racks, which sometimes cause issues for the traditional U-locks. Plus, its hardened steel and rivets were designed to protect against most cutting and sawing tools.

5. Titanker Bike Lock Cable ($12.99; amazon.com): Cable locks are not as secure as U-locks or chains, but if you live in a low-risk area and are on a budget, this will do the trick if all you need is a simple deterrent. Weighing in at less than a pound, the Titanker's flexible steel cable and combination lock will secure your bike where you leave it, and recoil back to its transportable shape when it's time to go.