Breaking News

Prince Harry and Jane Goodall re-enact a chimp greeting

By Michelle Lou, CNN

Updated 4:06 PM ET, Tue July 23, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Prince Harry and Jane Goodall dance as he attends Goodall&#39;s Roots &amp; Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George&#39;s House, Windsor Castle on Tuesday.
Prince Harry and Jane Goodall dance as he attends Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

(CNN)Prince Harry and world-renowned primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall greeted each other on Tuesday in unorthodox fashion.

The Duke of Sussex gave Goodall what's known as a "chimp greeting" by bending down and patting her on the head before the two hugged.
Goodall's environmental program Roots & Shoots is currently holding its sixth global leadership gathering at the castle, and Prince Harry stopped by to meet 26 students.
"As my grandmother The Queen once said, 'Sometimes the world's problems are so big we think we can do little to help,'" the Duke said on Tuesday. "On our own we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine."
    The duke, who often participates in conservation efforts, attended a Tuesday meeting and listened to presentations on endangered species and reducing plastic waste before greeting the students.
    Read More
    "His Royal Highness believes that people are at the heart of conservation and sustainability and that in order to succeed we need an inclusive, community-centred approach," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram said in a post.
    Prince Harry met with several students working with Jane Goodall&#39;s environmental program Roots &amp; Shoots.
    Prince Harry met with several students working with Jane Goodall's environmental program Roots & Shoots.
    This was the third time that the two met. They first met in December 2018 to discuss the Jane Goodall Institute's Tanganyika Catchment Reforestation and Education program and involving local African communities in conservation efforts, according to Goodall Institute spokesman Shawn Sweeney.
    "We know that (Prince Harry) is keenly involved in youth and global environmental issues and Dr. Goodall believes that his visit will inspire the participants knowing that someone of his stature is eager to learn of their efforts," Sweeney said in a statement to CNN.
    Prince Harry serves as president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and the Commonwealth youth ambassador.
      The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex pledged to focus their Instagram on raising awareness of environmental issues during July.
      View this post on Instagram

      As a continuation of our monthly social awareness approach to shine a light on the accounts that are working towards positive change, for the month of July we turn our attention to the environment. There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let's save it. Let's do our part. Quote from The Duke of Sussex: "Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth. So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind's development comes at the expense of our planet. Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we've been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference." *********************************************************** Please visit the accounts we are following this month for more details on how you can make great change and help save our planet. We can only do this together, and every little bit helps. 🌏 All photos included are from the above accounts

      A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

      "There is a ticking clock to protect our planet - with climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home - for ourselves and for future generations. Let's save it," a June 30 post reads.