Evidence of ancient meteorites found in Florida fossil clams

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 3:18 PM ET, Tue July 23, 2019

Researchers found 83 tiny glassy spheres inside fossil clams from a Florida quarry. Testing suggests that they are evidence of one or more undocumented meteorite impacts in Florida&#39;s distant past.
