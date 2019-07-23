A 9-year-old girl was injured after a bison in Yellowstone charged her

(CNN) A 9-year-old girl was injured after a bison charged her in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, the park's public affairs office said.

The girl was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park's Old Faithful Geyser area, a news release said.

The group was gathered about 5 to 10 feet away from the bison for at least 20 minutes before a bull bison charged and tossed the girl, who is from Odessa, Florida, into the air.

Her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment, park officials said. She was later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citations have been issued, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the release.

