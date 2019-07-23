(CNN) A transgender woman was fatally shot in North Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, CNN affiliate WCSC reported Monday.

Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, of Charleston, was found dead on the shoulder of a road after 4 a.m. Saturday, North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard told CNN on Tuesday.

The incident was initially reported to police as a possible auto-pedestrian accident, but police found Stuckey suffering from a gunshot wound, Deckard said.

The North Charleston Police Department has no suspects and the investigation is ongoing, he said. "Detectives are still following up on leads," said Deckard, and possible motives behind her death are "still being investigated."

"NCPD has been in constant contact with Andrea Stuckey, Denali's mother, and are acting in accordance with the family's wishes," said Deckard in a statement released Monday.