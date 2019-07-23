(CNN) The Quogue Wildlife Refuge in New York is one resident short after Sammy the bald eagle was stolen from his habitat.

The federally protected bird was taken from his cage early July 16, the refuge says. The thief cut through two layers of fencing to get to Sammy and carry him out.

The Suffolk County SPCA released surveillance video from the night of the birdnapping that shows a person walking through the parking lot with some sort of package and driving away.

Sammy cannot fly, as his right wing was partially amputated after he was shot in 1988. He was rescued by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and taken to the refuge, where he has lived for 31 years.

"Our main concern is the eagle's safety and welfare," Quogue Wildlife Refuge Assistant Director Marisa Nelson said in a statement. "We are hoping Sam is safe and will be returned so he can live the rest of his life out at his home."

