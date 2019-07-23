Rapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly robbery

(CNN) Texas rapper Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in prison and a $21,000 fine Tuesday on a murder charge for a 2016 robbery that left one man dead, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney's Office.

The Tarrant County jury also sentenced Tay-K, whose legal name is Taymor McIntyre, to 30 years in prison on one count of aggravated robbery and 13 years for each of the remaining two counts of aggravated robbery

The sentences will run concurrently, a court clerk said.

According to witness testimony, Tay-K was part of a plan to steal drugs and money from the victim's home in Mansfield, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, KTVT reported.

