A former Ohio judge was dragged from court after her sentencing

(CNN) A former Ohio judge was dragged out of court after being sentenced to six months in jail.

The courtroom erupted Monday after former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter was sentenced. Video from CNN affiliate WLWT showed people jumping out of their seats and yelling at the judge and court staff.

A woman wearing a "Justice for Judge Hunter" shirt rushed at officers after the sentencing and was quickly taken into custody.

In the chaos, Hunter, showing little emotion, went limp and was dragged out of the courtroom by a bailiff as people screamed "No justice!"

The sentencing came after Hunter was found guilty of helping her brother, a county employee, keep his job, according to WLWT. She was convicted of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony, WLWT reported.

