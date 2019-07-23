Videos of NYPD officers doused with water on the beat are sparking outrage

(CNN) New York City law enforcement officials are expressing outrage over a pair of videos in which men are seen to be dousing on-duty officers with buckets of water — and in one instance hitting an officer in the head — during the city's recent heat wave.

The videos, which appear to be shot using mobile phones and were circulated widely on social media, depict two different incidents.

In one, officers in the Harlem section of Manhattan, are seen handcuffing a man on the hood of a sedan while about five other men encircle the group. The men toss water on the arresting officers from buckets. At one point, a shirtless man behind the officers winds up and throws an empty red bucket. After it bounces off the head of the officer closest to the camera, the crowd jeers.

In a second video, two officers, already visibly wet, are seen walking away from a conversation with individuals who are obscured by a parked car in Brooklyn. Splashes of water follow them from off camera as laughter is heard in the background.

As they cross the street, a young man runs up and pours an entire bucket of water on one officer. The two policemen never break stride.

