A pregnant woman was shot and killed at a Georgia apartment complex, police say

(CNN) A pregnant woman was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Georgia on Monday night, police say.

They found 24-year-old resident Auriel Callaway on the ground with a gunshot wound, Gilland said. She was four months pregnant.

Her toddler son was also with her, but he was uninjured, according to Gilland.

Callaway was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

Read More