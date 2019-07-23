A pregnant woman was shot and killed at a Georgia apartment complex, police say

(CNN)A pregnant woman was found fatally shot at an apartment complex in Georgia on Monday night, police say.
Athens-Clarke County officers were called to the complex at 9:37 p.m. in response to a report of a gunshot, department spokesman Geoffrey Gilland said.
They found 24-year-old resident Auriel Callaway on the ground with a gunshot wound, Gilland said. She was four months pregnant.
Her toddler son was also with her, but he was uninjured, according to Gilland.
Callaway was taken to a local hospital, where she died.
Police detained several people from the apartment complex after serving search warrants Tuesday morning. Gilland said they have all been released as investigations continue.