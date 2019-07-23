Cape Cod hit by rare tornado

(CNN) Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was hit by a rare tornado Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

"It was shocking," McGuire said.

⚠️🌪⛈We're mobilizing crews who will assess the damage caused by the severe weather & #CapeCodTornado. As of 3pm there are over 50,000 customers without power. Stay clear of downed wires and report them to 9-1-1. Call us to report an outage 800-592-2000. pic.twitter.com/Wi5xCB8HZO — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) July 23, 2019

The tornado touched down in Harwich and South Yarmouth, the state Emergency Management Agency said, citing the National Weather Service. Harwich has declared a local state of emergency.

The most extensive damage was reported at the Cape Sands Inn, the agency said.