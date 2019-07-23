A wildfire in Arizona has grown to 1,800 acres. Authorities are ordering evacuations

(CNN) A wildfire inside the Coconino National Forest near Flagstaff, Arizona, grew to 1,800 acres in size prompting authorities to order mandatory evacuations in the surrounding area Monday.

The Museum Fire was first reported on Sunday and has since stretched across the forest, the US Forest Service website shows.

Communities near the fire, about 5 miles north of Flagstaff, were given pre-evacuation notices Monday after the US Forest Service conducted aerial assessments of the fire, according to an emergency alert from Coconino County.

Evacuations were ordered near Flagstaff for a wildfire.

Those communities include Mt. Elden Lookout Estates, Hutcheson Acres, McCann Estates, Little Elden Springs, Black Bill Park as well as Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates, the alert said.

Officials urged residents to get their emergency items in order and stay aware of the latest information should the need for mandatory evacuations arise.

