At least 2 dead in Monday's Eastern storms

(CNN) Stormy weather in the East claimed at least two lives Monday night.

A US Army Reserve soldier was killed and two were injured when severe weather toppled a large tree at Fort Pickett, Virginia, and an 89-year-old man was killed in the Finksburg, Maryland, area when a tree fell on his driveway, trapping him underneath.

A cold front moving through the Midwest to the East Coast is bringing relief from a killer heat wave that's blanketed large parts of the United States, but leading it in are heavy rains, strong winds and thunderstorms.

The elderly Maryland man was standing in his driveway when high winds from a thunderstorm brought down the tree, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said.

The soldier was taking part in a training exercise when the tree fell at Fort Pickett, the Virginia National Guard said in a tweet

