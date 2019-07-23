(CNN) Briton Duncan Scott reignited an ongoing feud in the world of swimming by refusing to share the podium with controversial Chinese star Sun Yang.

Scott initially finished joint fourth in the 200m freestyle final at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in South Korea on Tuesday but was moved into third after race winner Danas Rapsys was disqualified for a false start.

This meant Sun, who had initially finished second, was moved into first place.

according to ABC Sun had received a three-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance in 2014, and is facing renewed allegations,

This has prompted rivals to protest against his ability to compete in the championships leading to Scott refusing to pose for pictures with the rest of the medalists.