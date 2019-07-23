Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after sustaining injuries during fight

(CNN) Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died in a US hospital after his fight with Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias.

The fight was on Friday in Maryland. Dadashev was 28 years old.

"Top Rank is devastated to report that Maxim Dadashev passed away earlier this morning due to injuries sustained during last Friday's bout," Dadashev's promoter, Top Rank, said in a statement. "Maxim was a talented fighter inside the ring and a loving husband and father outside the ropes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

"Maxim was a terrific young man," added Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum. "We are all saddened and affected by his untimely death."

Dadashev and Matias fought at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday night. The winner of the fight would've been the mandatory challenger to Josh Taylor for his title belt.

