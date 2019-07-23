This state fair is becoming more inclusive for those with sensory disorders

(CNN) Visiting the state fair is a treat for most families and children, but the lights and noises can be overwhelming.

The Ohio State Fair in Columbus is staging a "sensory-friendly" event on one morning this month, turning down the lights and making for a quieter experience. It's the first event of its kind at the fair, according to a representative.

"We're making multiple efforts to make sure that the fair is inclusive and welcoming to all of our audience," Ohio State Fair spokeswoman Alicia Shoults said.

"The fair can be a little overwhelming for some. If we're able to make some adjustments to turn down the lights and sounds and make the fair a little friendlier for those with sensory-processing disorders, that's an easy step for us to take to make a difference in the community."

Sensory issues can affect some people with autism-spectrum disorders . Bright lights and certain sounds, smells and tastes can be uncomfortable, and so can being touched.