Kentucky doctor reprimanded after his wife improperly handled flu vaccines and wrote prescriptions under his name

(CNN) A Kentucky doctor's medical license was placed on probation for five years after his wife improperly handled flu vaccines and wrote prescriptions under his name, according to Kentucky's medical licensing board.

The state Board of Medical Licensure ordered Dr. Paul McLaughlin's medical license to be placed on probation after multiple patients reported nodules appearing after receiving a flu shot in October and November 2018.

The patients were given the shots at the Location Vaccination clinic in Mount Sterling, about 35 miles east of Lexington, which is owned and operated by McLaughlin's wife, according to the order.

After the clinic received calls reporting adverse reactions from at least 16 patients, McLaughlin's wife, Fairshinda McLaughlin, began prescribing short-term antibiotics to treat the reactions, the order said. The antibiotics were prescribed under Dr. Paul McLaughlin's name and without the patients being physically assessed, according to the order.

Paul McLaughlin was fined $5,000 and must reimburse the board $1,793.75, the order said. He also must pass a course addressing medical ethics and misconduct, complete five hours of continuing medical education on vaccine administration and create a written policy for storage and administration of vaccines and protocols should adverse reactions occur, according to the order.

