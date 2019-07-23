This electric toothbrush is made to get your teeth sparkling clean

Story highlights The Platinum Sonic Toothbrush timer helps you brush for a full two minutes

Electric toothbrushes really do a better job than manual ones, according to a review of dozens of studies.

The Cochrane research organization looked at 56 studies, involving more than 5,000 people, and found there was a 21% reduction in plaque and an 11% reduction of gingivitis when participants used a powered toothbrush as opposed to a manual one for three months. Turns out electric toothbrushes can be pretty useful when it comes to getting at those hard to reach corners of your mouth.

Another tip? Brushing for longer is better, according to a study published in the Journal of Dental Hygiene. Brushing for three minutes removed 55% more plaque than brushing for just 30 seconds, while brushing for just two minutes removed 26% more plaque than brushing for 45 seconds -- which the typical amount of time most people take to brush their teeth, meaning they're not even brushing for the minimum two minutes.

One product that aims to help you brush better is the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush and UV Sanitizing Charging Base ($44.99; joyus.com). This electric toothbrush and charging base is available in three luxe colors -- gold, silver and charcoal -- and can brush at 40,000 strokes per minute, to target plaque while polishing your teeth. There are three settings for different brushing goals -- clean, dazzle and pulse. It also features a smart timer and change alerts, so every 30 seconds you'll get a reminder to start brushing a different section of your mouth. After two minutes, the timer will let you know that it's OK to rinse.

Along with the toothbrush, you'll receive the UV sanitizing and charging base. Even though the toothbrush can keep going for up to two weeks on a full charge, the base serves a dual purpose. Not only does it make it easy and convenient to charge your toothbrush, it also cleans it. The UV light targets germs that could be multiplying on your toothbrush while it's not in use, which is a win-win in our book.

So if you'd like a toothbrush that'll hold you accountable for brushing better, check out the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base. While it's pricier than a manual toothbrush, it's definitely affordable as far as electric toothbrushes go. And it looks like a fancy product, with its sleek design and gold accenting. For just $44.99, we'd say that's a good deal.