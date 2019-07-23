On hot summer days, we love diving into the cold, refreshing water of a swimming pool to cool off. What we don't love is the chlorine that wreaks havoc on our hair and skin. Chlorine is important for killing bacteria that can grow in pools, but it can unfortunately cause itchy, tight, dry skin and damage to delicate and color-treated hair.

We've rounded up seven beauty products to help you battle the harsh side effects of chlorine, so all you have to worry about is relaxing, sunbathing (with lots of sunscreen, of course!) and enjoying your summer.

Scroll down to check out these seven genius products to help protect your skin and hair, both before and after you plunge into the pool.

AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

No one wants to pay to get a gorgeous color treatment on their hair, only to have it turn an awful shade of green after dipping into the pool. Not only that, but chlorine strips hair of natural oils, leaving it brittle and dry. To help prevent chlorine damage before it starts, apply AquaGuard's Pre-Swim Hair Defense treatment on damp hair before swimming. It includes moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter, almond oil and aloe, so your hair will be protected and left silky, healthy and smooth.

Triswim Swimmers Lotion Moisturizing Skin Repair Lotion ($12.95; amazon.com)

Hydrating your skin both before and after swimming in the pool is extremely important in order to avoid inflammation, irritation and dryness. This moisturizing lotion is specifically formulated for swimmers and contains aloe vera, vitamin E and pro vitamin B5. These ingredients help to protect the barrier of your skin from harmful chemicals, which is why lathering up before swimming is key. Then use it post-swimming to help repair and hydrate dry skin.

Triswim Chlorine Clarifying Swimmers Conditioner ($15.95; amazon.com)

Triswim also makes hair products that are specifically formulated to prevent and repair chlorine damage. This chlorine clarifying conditioner works to remove harsh chemicals like chlorine and bromine, as well as salt water, hard water minerals and chemical odors from your hair. Plus, thanks to its vitamin-infused formula, keratin, proteins and mega nutrients, it will leave your hair soft, healthy and shiny, whether you're spending hours every day in the pool or just going for a dip on vacation.

Phyto Plage Protective Sun Veil ($30; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a luxe product that protects your hair against not only chlorine, but the harsh effects of sun and salt water, this Phyto Plage Protective Sun Veil is for you. Its oil-free formula is made with calendula extract, which helps to form an invisible protective shield on your hair, without leaving it greasy and weighed down. Apply at the pool or beach or for weekend adventures in the sun and enjoy soft, shiny, healthy locks.

Kopari Coconut Melt ($18-$28; nordstrom.com)

This multipurpose formula is made for hydrating, revitalizing and nourishing both hair and skin. The coconut oil formula is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens and petrochemicals and is great for applying as a protectant to your hair and body before you get in the pool. You can also use it as a post-swim hair mask and skin-soothing body lotion.

Klorane Sun Radiance Protective Oil with Ylang-Ylang Wax ($18; sephora.com)

Whether you have straight, wavy, curly, color-treated or coiled hair, this lightweight protective oil from Klorane will help protect it against the summer elements. Made with ylang-ylang wax to shield hair against the drying and damaging effects of not just chlorine, but also UV rays, salt, and sand, this oil leaves your hair nourished, soft, and shiny. And its delicious fragrance smells like summer in a bottle.

Pureology Purify Shampoo for Color Treated Hair ($27.50; amazon.com)

For color-treated hair, investing in a purifying shampoo during the summer is a must. Chlorine can turn any hair an icky shade of green, especially lighter shades like blond. To avoid what's commonly called "swimmer's green," along with brittle, dry, and broken strands, a purifying shampoo is the first thing you should apply in the shower after taking a swim. Pureology Purify Shampoo is specially formulated for color-treated hair and gently removes buildup from chemicals, like chlorine, without stripping your hair of its natural oils. You can even use this shampoo as a preshower hair mask by applying it, placing a cap over your hair, and then using a hair dryer for 20 minutes to help the formula deeply absorb into your locks. Rinse and repeat after each swim for luscious, soft hair without discoloration.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.