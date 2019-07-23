South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft

Seoul (CNN) South Korean fighter jets fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft Tuesday after it violated the country's airspace, the country's defense officials said.

In a statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the Russian military aircraft twice violated South Korean airspace off the country's eastern coast on Tuesday morning.

The South Korean military said they flew above an island claimed by both South Korea and Japan, first at 9.09 a.m. local time and then again at 9.33 a.m., each time for just a matter of minutes.

In response, South Korea deployed F-15F and KF-16 fighter jets, the statement said, and fired warning shots both times the Russian aircraft entered their airspace.

The shots were fired using 20mm weapon, according to the Ministry of Defense. It is the first time a foreign country has violated South Korean airspace, according to the ministry.

