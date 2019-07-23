Singapore seizes tusks from 300 elephants in ivory haul worth $12.9 million

(CNN) Singapore has stopped a shipment of almost 9 tonnes (9.9 US tons) of ivory, the largest seizure of its kind in the nation's history.

The 8.8-tonne (9.7-US ton) haul was passing through Singapore on its way from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Vietnam, according to a joint statement from the Singapore Customs, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the National Parks Board released Tuesday.

There were also 11.9 tonnes (13.1 US tons) of pangolin scales among the illicit cargo, the third such shipment to be intercepted in Singapore this year.

Three containers said to contain timber were inspected as they passed through Singapore on July 21, revealing the huge illegal cache.

Singapore has now seized 37.5 tonnes (41.3 US tons) of pangolin scales in 2019.

Authorities say the ivory, with tusks from nearly 300 elephants, is worth $12.9 million; the pangolin scales, estimated to have been taken from around 2,000 Giant Ground Pangolins, would fetch around $35.7 million.

