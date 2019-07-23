Australian man caught with $140 million of meth after crashing into parked police car

(CNN) An Australian man has been caught with a $140 million methamphetamine haul hidden in boxes after he crashed into a parked police car.

The 28-year-old crashed into a police vehicle parked outside a Sydney police station on Tuesday, causing significant damage, according to a police statement. Around an hour later, police pulled the man over and searched his van.

During the search, police found removal boxes that contained 273 kilograms (600 pounds) of methamphetamine.

Police estimated that the drugs had a street value of over 200 million Australian dollars -- or $140 million in US dollars.

A police car damaged after it was allegedly hit by a van carrying a large meth haul in Sydney, Australia, on July 23, 2019.

The man has been charged with large commercial drug supply and negligent driving. Police are also conducting a forensic examination of the van.

