(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Britain chose its next Prime Minister: Boris Johnson, a divisive populist who has been a cheerleader for Brexit.

-- Afghanistan asked for an explanation after President Donald Trump claimed the US could wipe it "off the face of the Earth."

-- Former special counsel Robert Mueller made a last-minute request to swear in his deputy for tomorrow's highly anticipated hearing.

-- The Senate confirmed Mark Esper, Trump's pick for secretary of defense. This gives the Pentagon its first permanent chief since James Mattis stepped down in January.

-- The Trump administration proposed tighter rules on food stamps. Millions may lose their benefits.

-- "Sonic attacks" on US government personnel in Cuba might have changed people's brains, according to this study.

-- South Korea fired warning shots at Russian aircraft. Here's why.