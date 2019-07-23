(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Britain chose its next Prime Minister: Boris Johnson, a divisive populist who has been a cheerleader for Brexit.
-- Afghanistan asked for an explanation after President Donald Trump claimed the US could wipe it "off the face of the Earth."
-- Former special counsel Robert Mueller made a last-minute request to swear in his deputy for tomorrow's highly anticipated hearing.
-- The Senate confirmed Mark Esper, Trump's pick for secretary of defense. This gives the Pentagon its first permanent chief since James Mattis stepped down in January.
-- The Trump administration proposed tighter rules on food stamps. Millions may lose their benefits.
-- Police said it's "possible" that a young couple's slaying in Canada is linked to the disappearance of two teens whose car was found burning near another corpse.
-- "Sonic attacks" on US government personnel in Cuba might have changed people's brains, according to this study.
-- South Korea fired warning shots at Russian aircraft. Here's why.
-- This Tennessee man's neighbors formed a human chain to protect him from ICE. Watch the encounter here.
-- On the day after a scheduled mock storming of Nevada's Area 51, there's now a plan to storm Loch Ness in Scotland.