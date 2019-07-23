Footage shows isolated Amazon tribe threatened by loggers

(CNN) An indigenous film collective from Brazil has released new footage of the isolated Awá tribe in the Amazon rainforest.

The 1-minute video appears to show a man holding what looks like a machete, who at one point seems to look directly at the camera.

Then another figure can be seen briefly, carrying what might be a bow and arrows, before the pair run off through dense vegetation.

The footage was filmed in Maranhao state, eastern Brazil, by a neighboring tribe called the Guajajara, who work to protect the rainforest where the Awá live.

It was released by Midia India, a collective of indigenous filmmakers, as part of efforts to protect the forest from economic interests.

