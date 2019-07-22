A 21-year-old University of Mississippi student was found dead in a lake near campus and police suspect foul play

(CNN) A 21-year-old University of Mississippi student who was found dead near Oxford over the weekend may have been a victim of foul play, according to CNN affiliate WMC.

Alexandria "Ally" Kostial's body was found by deputies on routine patrol near Sardis Lake, about 10 miles from the university in northern Mississippi, on Saturday morning, CNN affiliate KMOV reported. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, according to WMC.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Capt. John Poulos confirmed to CNN in an email that they are assisting with the investigation, and referred any additional questions about the case to that department.

The University of Mississippi Police Department and Oxford Police Department are also assisting in the case, according to WMC.

Authorities say they're following multiple leads trying to determine how Kostial ended up in the lake, WMC reported.

