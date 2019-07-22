The internet is going hog wild over Peppa Pig. Here's a brief history of the cartoon pig's life as a meme

(CNN) Why is the internet freaking out about Peppa Pig ? It's a question you could ask almost any day, but today, there's actually a reason: her height.

According to one internet meme, she's about 7 feet tall.

The thought of a 7-foot cartoon piglet drove Twitter to madness.

"Peppa Pig" showrunners haven't weighed in on the height debate, which only fuels fans' speculation: Could it be true?

Entertainment One, the production company behind the series, has not responded to a request for comment.

Peppa's the 'petty queen' of social media

If you're a child who watches Nick Jr., the parent of said child or an active Twitter user with a working knowledge of memes, you'll recognize Peppa.

Her social media reign began when parents said their children developed inexplicable British accents after bingeing the show. Some said their young Anglophiles began using British terminology like "going on holiday" and "mum."

The fictional pig was hailed as a "petty queen" after a clip from a 2010 episode, "Whistling," made the rounds on Twitter in March 2018. In the episode, she abruptly hangs up on her best pal, Suzy Sheep, after the lamb showed off her successful whistle over the phone. A jealous Peppa couldn't replicate the sound.

On Tuesday, rapper Iggy Azalea began a faux feud with the show's official Twitter account after she discovered that the animated pig planned to release her debut album on the same day as Azalea.

Their exchange quickly escalated from cheeky to threatening.