Macy's pulls plates advocating against 'mom jeans' portion sizes

(CNN) Macy's may have bitten off more than it could chew.

The retail giant announced late Sunday that it would pull a line of porcelain plates advocating for smaller portion sizes after a wave of criticism that began -- and ended -- on Twitter.

The decision came in response to a customer's tweet criticizing the plates' message Sunday night.

The $9.50 plates, designed by a company called Pourtions, feature three circles of increasing sizes in which one might place their food. The circles are labeled "skinny jeans," "favorite jeans" and "mom jeans."

Two of them had just been featured in a display at Macy's flagship Herald Square location in New York -- a milestone celebrated on the Instagram page for the small company -- which is where writer Alie Ward saw them, rolled her eyes and took out her phone.

