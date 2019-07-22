Chris Kraft, NASA's first flight director, dies at 95

(CNN) Chris Kraft, NASA's first flight director, died Monday, two days after the agency celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, according to NASA. He was 95.

Kraft died in Houston but no other information about the circumstances were released.

Kraft seen at his flight director console in the Mission Control Center during Gemini-Titan V flight simulation.

During the Apollo program, he was director of mission operations, and directed astronaut Ed White to get back in the Gemini 4 capsule during the first spacewalk by an American. Throughout his time at NASA, he held several leadership positions and retired as center director in 1982.

Gene Kranz (left) and Chris Kraft at their consoles.

Christopher C. Kraft Jr. was born on February 28, 1924, in Phoebus, Virgina, now part of Hampton. In high school, he played baseball, drums and was involved in the bugle corps. In 1941, Kraft attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now known as Virginia Tech) and studied mechanical engineering.

As students around him joined the military, he tried to enlist in the Navy in 1942 but was declared unfit for service due to his right hand being severally burned as a child. The injury didn't hamper his passion for sports and he joined VPI baseball team, where he played catcher.

After being inspired by an elective course, Kraft majored in aeronautical engineering and graduated in 1944. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Anne Turnbull, in 1950. They have a son and a daughter, Gordon and Kristi-Anne.

Since retirement he consulted for many companies including IBM and published his autobiography, a New York Times bestseller, " Flight: My Life in Mission Control." He received many awards and honors for his work, including the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal and four NASA Distinguished Service Medals.

In 2011, NASA named its Building 30 Mission Control Center at the Johnson Space Center in his honor, "Christopher C. Kraft, Jr., Mission Control Center."

"We stand on his shoulders as we reach deeper into the solar system, and he will always be with us on those journeys," Bridenstine said.