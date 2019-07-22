Britain could see hottest night on record Tuesday as heat wave hits

(CNN) The UK is set to sizzle this week, in a heatwave that could set new temperature records for July, a new all-time record and a new overnight record..

Temperatures across the country should build from Monday to a peak on Thursday, when the mercury could reach the mid- to high 30s Celsius, according to the Met Office national weather service.

"We've got a heatwave potentially happening this week, with temperatures building day on day," a Met Office spokeswoman told CNN.

London and southeast England will be the hottest parts of the country, with temperatures as high as 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) Tuesday.

The heat could continue to build in central and eastern areas, hitting 35 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 37 degrees Celsius Thursday.

