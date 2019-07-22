What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani loses his batting helmet while taking a swing against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, California, on Monday, July 15.
South Korea's Woo Ha-ram competes in the men's 3m springboard diving final during the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Thursday, July 18.
Bobby Hill of the Greater Western Sydney Giants celebrates with teammates in their lockeroom after winning the Round 18 AFL match against the Collingwood Magpies in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, July 20.
Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle on day one of the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday, July 21.
From left, Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees Harold Baines, Lee Smith, Edgar Martinez, Mike Mussina, Mariano Rivera and Brandy Halladay, the widow of the late Roy Halladay, pose for a photo following the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday, July 21.
NHRA funny car driver J.R. Todd races at sunset during qualifying for the Mile High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado, on Friday, July 19.
Swimmers reach for water bottles while competing in the men's 10km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 16.